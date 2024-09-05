Postal voting for presidential polls begins in Sri Lanka

Colombo: The postal voting for the upcoming presidential elections in Sri Lanka began on Wednesday, with 700,000 registered voters set to cast ballot through posts.

The postal voting for the September 21 polls took place between 9 am and 4 pm at state institutions, mostly security forces camps, and would continue on Thursday and Friday. The Election Commission has allocated additional days on September 11 and 12 for those voters who are unable to cast their votes on the initial dates.

Over 700,000 of the 17.1 million registered voters had applied to vote by post.