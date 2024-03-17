Post-pandemic, young Chinese seek studies abroad, just not in US

Washington: In the Chinese city of Shanghai, two young women seeking an education abroad have both decided against going to the United States, a destination of choice for decades that may be losing its shine.

For Helen Dong, a 22-year-old senior studying advertising, it was the cost. “It doesn’t work for me when you have to spend 2 million (yuan) (USD 278,000) but find no job upon returning,” she said. Dong is headed to Hong Kong this fall instead. Costs were not a concern for Yvonne Wong, 24, now studying comparative literature and cultures in a master’s program at the University of Bristol in Britain. For her, the issue was safety.

“Families in Shanghai usually don’t want to send their daughters to a place where guns are not banned that was the primary reason,” Wong said. “Between the US and the UK, the UK is safer, and that’s the biggest consideration for my parents.”

With an interest in studying abroad rebounding after the pandemic, there are signs that the decades-long run that has sent an estimated 3 million Chinese students to the US, including many of the country’s brightest, could be trending down, as geopolitical shifts redefine US-China relations.

Cutting people-to-people exchanges could have a lasting impact on relations between the two countries. “International education is a bridge,” said Fanta Aw, executive director of the NAFSA Association of International Educators, based in Washington.

“A long-term bridge, because the students who come today are the engineers of the future. They are the politicians of the future, they are the business entrepreneurs of the future.”

“Not seeing that pipeline as strong means that we in the US have to pay attention, because China-US relations are very important,.”

Aw said the decrease is more notable in US undergraduate programs, which she attributed to a declining population in China from low birthrates, bitter US-China relations, more regional choices for Chinese families and the high costs of a US education.

But graduate programs have not been spared. Zheng Yi, an associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at Northeastern University in Boston, has seen the number of Chinese applicants to one of the school’s engineering programs shrink to single digits, compared with 20 to 30 students before the pandemic.