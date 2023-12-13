Pope wants to be buried in Rome basilica, not in vatican

: Pope Francis says he wants to be buried in the Rome basilica of St Mary Major, not in the grottoes of the Vatican like other popes, so he can be near his favourite icon of the Madonna.

Francis, who turns 87 on Sunday, also said he never thought about resigning this year despite a series of health scares. He said he has a trip confirmed to Belgium next year and visits under consideration to Polynesia and Argentina.

“It is true that all journeys are now all rethought,” Francis told N+ of Mexican broadcaster Televisa.

“If they’re close by, they can be done. If they’re farther away they are rethought. There are limits.” It was Francis’ first interview since his latest bout of acute bronchitis, which forced the cancellation of a trip this month.