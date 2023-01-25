Pope opens up on sex abuse cases, says church must do more

Pope Francis has shed light on the Catholic Church’s handling of sex abuse allegations against East Timor’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning independence hero, suggesting that he indeed was allowed to retire early rather than face prosecution or punishment.

Francis made the revelation in a wide-ranging interview on Tuesday with The Associated Press, in which he also denied he had a role in deciding the case of a famous Jesuit artist whose seemingly preferential treatment cast doubt on the Vatican’s commitment to cracking down on abuse.

Francis acknowledged the Catholic Church still had a long way to go to deal with the problem, saying more transparency was needed and that church leaders must speak out more about abuse of “vulnerable adults”.

Francis recalled he had a steep learning curve on abuse, admitting that his “conversion” moment came during a 2018 trip to Chile, when he discredited victims of the country’s most notorious predator priest. Journalists, including from the AP, questioned Francis about his remarks during the flight home.

“I couldn’t believe it. You were the one on the plane who told me, ‘No, that’s not the way it is, Father,’” Francis said.

Making a gesture that indicated his head had exploded, the pope continued: “That’s when the bomb went off, when I saw the corruption of many bishops in this.”

“There you witnessed that I myself had to wake up to cases that were all covered up, didn’t I?” he said.

More recently, he said he has been dealing with cases of “vulnerable adults” who were victims of sex abuse and whom the Vatican’s legal code considers to be minors in internal prosecutions.a