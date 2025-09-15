Pope marvels at his ‘huge learning curve’ in interview released on his 70th birthday

Rome: Pope Leo XIV marvelled at the “huge learning curve” he has taken on as pontiff and likened some aspects of the job to jumping “in on the deep end of the pool very quickly,” in excerpts of an interview released Sunday on his 70th birthday.

The pope also lamented widening income gaps between the working class and CEOs, recalling the recent news that Elon Musk could be in line to become the world’s first trillionaire. “If that is the only thing that has value anymore, then we’re in big trouble,” Leo said in the comments, the pope’s first interview as history’s first American pope.

The comments came just a day after Musk’s brother’s company, Nova Sky Stories, staged a light show over the Vatican featuring 3,000 drones depicting images from the Sistine Chapel and even Pope Francis’ face.

The interview was conducted this summer by Vatican correspondent Elise Ann Allen for her forthcoming biography of Leo. Excerpts were published Sunday on Allen’s Catholic news site Crux, and in the El Comercio daily of Peru.

In the excerpts, Leo spoke about feeling both American and Peruvian, given his dual citizenship and 20 years of missionary experience in Peru. He said that experience gave him great appreciation of the Latin American church and Pope Francis’ ministry as history’s first South American pope.

Asked whether he would root for the US or Peru in a future World Cup, Leo drew parallels to his childhood in Chicago and the value of not shutting

down opponents.