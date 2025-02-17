Pope is stable, Vatican says

Rome: Pope Francis, 88, remains hospitalised with a respiratory tract infection after his bronchitis worsened. The Vatican said he is stable, continuing drug therapy while alternating between reading and resting. He had breakfast, read newspapers, and followed Mass on television. His Sunday blessing was cancelled, and the Vatican extended event cancellations through Monday. Previously diagnosed with bronchitis on February 6, he kept a demanding schedule despite health concerns. Francis, who had part of a lung removed in his youth, is prone to

respiratory issues.