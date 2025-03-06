Pope Francis rests after peaceful night

rome: Pope Francis was awake and resting Thursday after a peaceful night during his third week of hospital treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day. His routine now includes physical therapy, along with treatment for double pneumonia and respiratory therapy, Vatican officials said.

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for two days after suffering a pair of respiratory crises Monday.

Doctors underlined that his prognosis remained guarded due to the complex picture.

The Vatican said the evening Rosary prayer for Francis would be presided over by Cardinal Angel Fernandez Artime, the deputy official in charge of the Vatican’s department for religious orders.