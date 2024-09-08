Pope arrives in remote jungles of Papua New Guinea

Vanimo: Pope Francis celebrated the Catholic Church of the peripheries on Sunday as he travelled to the remote jungles of Papua New Guinea, bringing with him a ton of medicine and toys and a message of love overcoming violence for the people who live there.

Francis flew aboard a Royal Australian Air Force C-130 transport plane from Port Moresby to Vanimo, on the northwest coast of the South Pacific nation, close to the border with Indonesia.

There, Francis met with the local Catholic community and missionaries from his native Argentina who have been ministering to them. A crowd of an estimated 20,000 people gathered on the field in front of the Vanimo cathedral singing and dancing when Francis arrived, and he promptly put on a feathered headdress that had been presented to him.