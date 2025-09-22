Poor sleep may nudge brain toward dementia

Cambridge: |Staring at the ceiling while the clock blinks 3 am doesn’t only sap energy for the next day. A large, long-running US study of older adults has now linked chronic insomnia to changes inside the brain that set the stage for dementia.

The researchers, from the Mayo Clinic in the US, followed 2,750 people aged 50 and over for an average of five and a half years. Every year, the volunteers completed detailed memory tests and many also had brain scans that measured two telltale markers of future cognitive trouble: the buildup of amyloid plaques, and tiny spots of damage in the brain’s white matter – known as white-matter hyperintensities.

Participants were classed as having chronic insomnia if their medical records contained at least two insomnia diagnoses a month apart. Compared with people who slept soundly, those with chronic insomnia experienced a faster slide in memory and thinking and were 40% more likely to develop mild cognitive impairment or dementia over the study period. agencies