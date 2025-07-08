Pomp, pageantry and politesse greet French President Macron

London: The French Tricolour and Britain’s Union flag hang from the standards near Windsor Castle. The carriages are primed, the tiaras polished.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrived in Britain on Tuesday at the start of a state visit as the two countries highlight their long friendship with conspicuous displays of military pomp, golden carriages and royal toasts. The backdrop for day one is Windsor Castle, a royal fortress for over 900 years that remains a working palace today.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales greeted the Macrons at RAF Northolt outside London. King Charles III later formally welcomed the couple later at Windsor Castle, where they rode in a horse-drawn carriage and reviewed a military guard of honour. The first day will end with a state banquet at the castle.

Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to France in September 2023 in a visit that highlighted the historic ties between Britain and its closest European neighbour. That royal trip came after years of sometimes prickly relations strained by Britain’s exit from the European Union and disagreements over the growing number of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats. President Macron’s arrival in Britain marks the first state visit by a French head of state since President Nicolas Sarkozy travelled to London in 2008.