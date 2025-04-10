Politicians, athletes among over 100 dead in Dominican club nightmare

Santo Domingo: A crowd of people grew increasingly agitated Wednesday as they waited at the Dominican Republic’s forensic institute for news of their loved ones still missing a day after a roof collapsed at an iconic nightclub in the capital, killing at least 124 and injuring hundreds more.

National Institute of Forensic Pathology officials read the names of 54 people they had identified so far.

“We cannot wait until nighttime!” said one woman who was waiting for news of a relative whose name she did not hear. “We’re going to go crazy!”

Officials called for calm, saying they have already delivered 28 bodies to their families but did not yet have a total count of all bodies recovered because an ambulance had just arrived with several more.

“The authorities are selling us false dreams!” cried out José Sánchez, whose brother and brother-in-law were still missing. The legendary Jet Set club in Santo Domingo was packed with musicians, professional athletes and government officials when dust began falling from the ceiling and into people’s drinks early Tuesday.

Minutes later, the entire roof collapsed. Concrete slabs killed some instantly and trapped dozens of others on a dance floor where hundreds had been dancing to a lively merengue concert. In the minutes that followed, the country’s 911 system received more than 100 calls, many from people buried under rubble.

The victims include merengue icon Rubby Pérez, who had been singing to the crowd before disaster struck. His body was found early Wednesday, said emergency operations director Juan Manuel Méndez.

Rescue crews are still searching for survivors more than 24 hours after the collapse. Officials said Wednesday they have rescued 145 people from the wreckage of the nightclub.

“As long as they report that there is a missing person, we will be here,” Méndez said.

Rescue crews from Puerto Rico and Israel arrived Wednesday to help with the search. Officials said crews used sonar to detect what could be one person still breathing under the rubble. Local media reported that those who died include a cardiologist, a government architect, a retired police officer and the brother of the vice minister of the Ministry of Youth.

Also killed was MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and Dominican player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, Satosky Terrero, spokesperson for the country’s Professional Baseball League, said. Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, alerted President Luis Abinader about the disaster.