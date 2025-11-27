Political prisoners released in Myanmar mass amnesty

Bangkok: Excited families greeted relatives released from Myanmar’s Insein Prison on Thursday as part of a mass amnesty granted by the country’s military rulers ahead of next month’s election.

At least eight buses carrying prisoners were welcomed outside the gate of the Yangon prison at 11:30 am by relatives and friends who had been waiting since early morning.

The military administration granted amnesty to more than 3,000 people locked up for opposing army rule and dropped charges against more than 5,500 others, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported Wednesday. The amnesty was intended to ensure eligible voters could participate in the December 28 elections, it said. An official from Insein Prison, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to release information, confirmed prisoners would be released starting Thursday but did not say how many or who they were. In past amnesties, releases have taken several days.

There was no sign that the prisoner release would include former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.agencies