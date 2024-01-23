Polish PM visits Ukraine in latest show of support

Kyiv: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk vowed Monday to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia’s nearly 2-year-old invasion, announcing a new military aid package that includes a loan to buy larger weapons and a commitment to find ways to manufacture them together.

Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Tusk said they had reached “an understanding” to resolve through talks any differences between their countries over grain shipments and trucking. Those issues recently soured ties between the neighbours.

Ukraine’s allies have recently sought to reassure the country that they are committed to its long-term defence amid concerns that Western support could be flagging. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and France’s new foreign minister also travelled to Kyiv in the new year.

Tusk, who returned to power last month and is keen to show that a change in government won’t alter its Ukraine policy, also met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

Kyiv was the first foreign capital he visited since becoming prime minister again, Tusk said. He returned to Polish politics after serving as president of the European Council one of the European Union’s top jobs.