Polish farmers march in Warsaw against EU climate policies

Warsaw: Tens of thousands of disgruntled Polish farmers marched through downtown Warsaw on Friday to protest the European Union’s climate policies and oppose the pro-EU government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The march under the slogan “Down with the Green Deal” was organised by Solidarity, a farmers’ trade union that is strongly opposed to the EU’s farming policies,

in particular a policy known as the Green Deal which aims to make agriculture more climate friendly.

The farmers say it interferes with their work and imposes high costs on them.

“We are protesting because we don’t want to become slaves on our own land,” said dairy farmer Grazyna Gasowska from eastern Poland.

“According to the Green Deal we are supposed to grow what they tell us to, when they tell us to,” Gasowska said as she held a national white-and-red flag. “All those diversification requirements are very difficult for the farmers.”

The noisy march stopped at the EU Warsaw office and then at parliament.

“Let Brussels eat worms, we prefer pork chops and potatoes,” said one banner, referring to a general belief that the EU will advise eating insects and worms rather than

cattle meat.