Police probe fires at properties linked with UK PM Starmer

London: Britain’s counter-terrorism police are on Tuesday leading an investigation after a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson following

fires at London homes linked with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested late on Monday night and remains in custody on suspicion of “arson with intent to endanger life”.

While the police has only referred to the London properties targeted over the course of the past five days as having connections with a “high-profile public figure”, UK mediareports have established that they are all associated with Starmer – who is currently resident at the official prime ministerial residence at 10 Downing Street in London.