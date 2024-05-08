Police & lawyers clash in Pak’s Punjab province; over 25 injured

Lahore: Violent clashes left more than 25 injured outside a court in Punjab province on Wednesday, following which police arrested over 50 lawyers even as the bar council gave a call for a country-wide strike on Thursday against police brutality.

The clashes between the lawyers and the police took place outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Mall Road here over the issue of registering terrorism cases against the lawyers

associated with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and shifting of lower courts to a different location.

The Mall Road became a battleground between riot police and lawyers after the latter tried to enter the LHC.

The riot police baton-charged the protesting lawyers, also fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse them.

Punjab police claimed they have arrested over 50 lawyers, soon after which the Pakistan Bar Council gave a countrywide strike call on Thursday against alleged Punjab police brutality.

During the clashes over two-dozen lawyers and policemen sustained

injuries.