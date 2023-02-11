Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school

St. Paul (US): A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on

Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Investigators were working to determine what led up to the stabbing. Ernster said the preliminary investigation indicates that no one else was involved.

The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school at about 11.45 am “due to a serious

incident”. The school was dismissed and students were sent home at about 1.20 pm.