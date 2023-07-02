Police arrest TTP commander in Pak’s Punjab

Lahore: Pakistan police on Sunday arrested a senior commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and thwarted a terror attack on law enforcement agencies in Multan of Punjab province.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said that they received a tip-off that a top TTP

commander was present in Multan following which a joint operation of the CTD, police and an intelligence agency was launched.

“During the operation, the raiding team surrounded the whereabouts of the terrorist in Multan and arrested him.

He has been identified as Kamal and shifted to an unidentified location for interrogation,” the CTD

said.