Police: 3 killed, 6 injured in ‘exchange of gunfire’ in Philadelphia

Philadelphia: Three men wer:e killed and at least six other people wounded in an early morning shootout at a gathering in west Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police said more than 100 people were present in the Carroll Park neighbourhood when gunfire broke out just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said their preliminary information indicated “an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties” and shell casings of more than one caliber were recovered.

A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other men aged 23 and 29 were pronounced dead later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Centre, police said in a statement.

Their names weren’t immediately released. A 26-year-old woman and five men ranging in age between 27 and 30 were listed in stable condition, police said.