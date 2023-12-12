Poland’s new PM vows to work to keep world committed to help Ukr

Warsaw: New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that his government will mobilize to keep the world committed to helping Ukraine.

Tusk said it hurts him to hear that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has to keep trying to persuade world leaders about the need to continue supporting Kyiv’s struggle against Russian aggression.

He said it will be a priority for his coalition government to persuade leaders that they need to continue to help Ukraine defend itself, and that is also in the interests of the free world.

He said he would “loudly and decisively demand the full mobilization of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war.”

“There is no alternative to this way of thinking. I can no longer listen to some European politicians from other Western countries who say something about being tired of the situation in Ukraine. They are tired. They say it to President Zelenskyy’s face that they no longer have the strength, that they are exhausted.” Tusk said.

“Poland’s task, the new government’s task, but also the task of all of us, is to loudly and firmly demand the full determination from the entire Western community to help Ukraine in this war. I will do this from day one,” Tusk said.

Tusk was making his policy speech in parliament on Tuesday, a day after lawmakers chose him as the new prime minister.

Tusk returns as the head of a broad alliance that spans the ideological spectrum from left-wing via his own centrist Civic Platform party to more conservative parties.