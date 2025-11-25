Poland’s minister summons Israeli envoy over Yad Vashem post

Warsaw: Poland’s foreign minister said Monday that he was summoning the Israeli ambassador over a post by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial institution.

Yad Vashem wrote on X on Sunday that “Poland was the first country where Jews were forced to wear a distinctive yellow badge in order to isolate them from the surrounding population.”

Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski appealed to Yad Vashem to

“post afresh” and make a reference to “German-occupied” Poland. Polish officials have been for years objecting to language that might falsely attribute crimes of Nazi Germany to Poland.

The previous nationalist conservative government even came close to imposing a prison sentence on those suggesting that the Polish nation was complicit in Nazi crimes.

In its post published on Sunday, Yad Vashem described how, on Nov. 23, 1939, “Hans Frank, the governor of the Generalgouvernement issued an order

that all Jews aged 10 and above must wear a white cloth armband 10 cm wide marked with a blue Star of David on their right arm.”

Nazi Germany-occupied Poland in September 1939, a date which constitutes the start of World War II. agencies