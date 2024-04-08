Poland PM fails to win decisive victory in local elections

Warsaw: Poland’s local and regional elections over the weekend failed to give Prime Minister Donald Tusk the sweeping victory he had hoped for in his efforts to reverse eight years of rule by a populist party that was accused by the European Union of eroding democratic norms.

Exit polls released after voting closed Sunday night show that Tusk’s centrist Civic Coalition did well in big cities, where it is popular with social liberals.

But the opposition Law and Justice party won more votes in elections for the country’s 16 regional assemblies, maintaining its dominance in conservative rural areas in eastern Poland.