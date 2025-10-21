Poland detains Ukrainian citizen over ‘sabotage plot’

Warsaw: A Ukrainian citizen allegedly working for Russian intelligence services as part of a sabotage campaign was detained in Poland, the country’s top prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said individuals “acting on behalf of the Russian intelligence services” were allegedly preparing acts of sabotage involving “the sending of shipments containing explosives and incendiary materials to Ukraine”, which were intended to “spontaneously combust or explode during transport.”

The goal of the sabotage action, Polish prosecutors said, was to intimidate populations and destabilise EU countries supporting Ukraine.

Two more Ukrainian citizens suspected of taking part in the same scheme were detained in Romania, Polish prosecutors said. The Ukrainian citizen in Poland was one of eight individuals detained by authorities in recent days on suspicion of preparing acts of sabotage in various locations across

the country.