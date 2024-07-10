PoK: Six children among 14 dead in road mishap

Islamabad: At least 14 people, including six children, were killed and two injured on Wednesday when a passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, officials said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle fell into a ravine while crossing the Laiswa Bari Pass Road in the Doliyan area of Neelum Valley district, according to Rescue 1122, the official ambulance and rescue service.

The victims, including the injured, were relatives.