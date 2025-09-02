PoK: 5 Pakistan army personnel killed in helicopter crash

Islamabad: Five Pakistan army personnel, including two officers, were killed on Monday after their helicopter crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan region.

An MI-17 helicopter, on routine training, attempted to “crash-land” after developing a technical fault, the army said in a statement, adding that the accident occurred at around 1 am near Hudor village.

Those killed were identified as Major Atif, pilot in command; Major Faisal, co-pilot; Naib Subedar Maqbool, flight engineer; Havilar Jahangir, crew chief; and Naik Amir, crew chief.agencies