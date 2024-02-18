PML-N, PPP fail to reach consensus on power-sharing for govt formation

Islamabad: The talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party on a power-sharing formula for a coalition government remained inconclusive, though both sides claimed “significant progress” in the discussions, according to a media report on Sunday.

The third meeting between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the two parties, which took place on Saturday, remained inconclusive and both decided to meet again on Monday to finalise the power-sharing formula. A brief announcement issued by the PML-N after the meeting said that there had been “significant progress” in talks with both sides, stressing the need for a “strong democratic government”.

“The proposals put forth by both parties were thoroughly discussed,and while substantial progress was achieved, further deliberations are required to finalise the matters at hand,” a joint statement read.

Nawaz Sharif led PML-N has nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister’s post.

Independent candidates - a majority backed by former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats that were contested in the February 8 election.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats. To form a got, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.