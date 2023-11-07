PML-N, MQM-P to contest Feb 8 polls jointly against PPP in Pakistan’s Sindh

Lahore: In a surprise development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement on

Tuesday announced an electoral alliance to contest the general elections against Bhuttos’ Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh province.

Both the PML-N and MQM leadership after their meeting in Lahore on Tuesday announced that they would jointly contest the February 8, 2024 general elections. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N needs the MQM, which has a strong base in

the Karachi and Hyderabad districts of Sindh, to give a tough time to the PPP in the province, a stronghold of Bhuttos.

Both the PML-N and PPP were allies in the previous PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition government in which Shehbaz Sharif was the prime minister. However, since the incumbent military establishment reportedly struck a deal with PML-N supremo Nawaz regarding bringing his party into power after the February polls, the relations soured between the two main political parties that

have been repeatedly in power when the powerful

military was not ruling the country.