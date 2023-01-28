PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz returns to Pak

Lahore: Senior Vice President of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz returned to Pakistan on Saturday to strengthen her party ahead of the crucial assembly elections, nearly four months after she flew to London to meet his father and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam, who has been appointed as the party’s chief organiser, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport here from Abu Dhabi after a one-hour delay in her flight due to a medical emergency on the plane.

“Long live Pakistan,” she tweeted after her return to Pakistan.

She left Pakistan for London in October last year after she was acquitted in a corruption case. At the time, she had said she was “eager” to see her father Nawaz, whom she hadn’t met since 2019.

The 49-year-old senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, on her return to Pakistan, told Geo News that she would utilise all her energy to strengthen the party.

Earlier, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Maryam was returning to begin the “reorganisation of the party”. Maryam is likely to have a more significant role in the political happenings of the country after her appointment as the PML-N’s chief organiser earlier this month.

PML-N supremo Nawaz has authorised Maryam, along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to lead

rallies and hold meetings ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Her elevation in the party is a clear message from Nawaz to the camp led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that she, and not the incumbent premier, would succeed him, a PML-N leader from Punjab told the Dawn newspaper.

“Eventually, Maryam will head the party as this is the wish of the supreme leader of PML-N (Nawaz). The new positions, especially that of chief organiser, have already empowered her to run the affairs of the party according to her wishes.

“The influence of Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in party matters will diminish in the days to come. She will be the ultimate boss’ in the party,” the report quoted him as saying.