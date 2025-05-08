PM Shehbaz says Pakistan Army was ready for Indian attack

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Army was ready for an Indian attack, lauding his forces for the “swift response”.

Addressing a session of the Parliament amid escalated tensions between the two countries, Shehbaz claimed that the Pakistan armed forces destroyed five Indian jets. He, however, did not provide any evidence in support of his claim. “Last night, 80 Indian aircraft were part of the offensive, but Pakistan’s air defence effectively neutralised the threat,” he claimed.

The Prime Minister lauded the Pakistan Air Force and its chief “for the swift response”, saying that the armed forces had prior intelligence about India’s plans. “We shot down five enemy jets, including Rafales, and also downed two Indian drones,” he claimed, without providing any evidence to back up his claims.

Referring to Rafale jets, the prime minister claimed Pakistan jammed their systems.

“Our armed forces were on high alert round the clock and ready to defend the homeland,” Shehbaz said. The PM further said Pakistan had offered a transparent international investigation into the Pahalgam attack, claiming that India responded with “aggression” instead of cooperation.