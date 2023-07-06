PM Prachanda’s remark on India stirs up storm in Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s stunning remarks that an Indian businessman settled here “once made efforts” to make him the premier has stirred up a storm in the Himalayan Nation with the Opposition demanding his resignation.

Prachanda also said that Sardar Pritam Singh, a pioneer trucking entrepreneur in Nepal, played a special and historic role in enhancing Nepal-India relations. Prachanda made these remarks on Monday while addressing a function to launch the book, Roads to the Valley: The Legacy of Sardar Pritam Singh in Nepal’ “He (Singh) had once made efforts to make me the prime minister,” Prachanda said.

“He travelled to Delhi several times and held multiple rounds of talks with political leaders in Kathmandu to make me the prime minister,” the Prime Minister said.

Prachanda also said that Singh has played a special and historic role in enhancing Nepal-India relations.

The remarks have stirred up a storm and drawn criticism from several

quarters.