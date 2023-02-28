PM Prachanda to reshuffle Cabinet after 3 allies pull out

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet to fill as many as 16 ministries, which fell vacant after three political parties pulled out of his government, as part of his efforts to keep the newly formed fragile coalition together, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Nepal’s second largest party in Parliament - CPN-UML - on Monday withdrew its support to the “Prachanda”-led government following a rift over backing the Nepali Congress’ candidate for the presidential poll, plunging the Himalayan nation to another spell of political instability.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has also quit the government. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has also withdrawn its ministers from the government. However, it would keep supporting the government from the outside.

With three major parties pulling out of the government, the seven-party ruling coalition has disintegrated.

Prachanda has now joined hands with the Nepali Congress and six other parties and wants a new power-sharing deal at the earliest, the paper said. The Janamat Party, the Nagarik Unmukti Party and the Janata Samajbadi Party, meanwhile, ditched the previous alliance and joined the new one led by the Nepali Congress and the Maoist Centre. Leaders said the prime minister will have a tough time sharing powers among the eight parties.

Thinking that Cabinet expansion could help keep the coalition intact and garner support for the presidential polls scheduled for March 9, the prime minister is preparing to start discussions to fill vacant Cabinet positions from Tuesday, the newspaper said.

“Though the meeting of the new coalition is yet to be fixed, I think discussions will start from tomorrow,” said Jagannath Khatiwada, spokesperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), a constituent of the new coalition. “We had not expected the UML to pull out so soon. Now things may move fast.”

Manahari Timilsina, the media expert to the prime minister, said the ruling parties are expected to discuss the allocation of ministerial portfolios within a day or two, as the ministries cannot be kept vacant for long.