PM pledges ‘standing army’ against ‘far-right thuggery’

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday pledged a “standing army” of specialist officers to stamp out the riots across several cities in the country, which he termed as “far-right thuggery”, after an emergency COBRA meeting of senior ministers and police chiefs.

The emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting, which included Home Secretary Yvette

Cooper and Scotland Yard chief Mark Rowley, was called to discuss the future

course of action to curb the violence and also ensure speedy judicial processes to deal with the suspects being arrested.

“There were a number of actions that came out of the meeting.

The first is we will have a standing army of

specialist officers, public duty officers, so we will have enough to deal with this where we need them,” Starmer told reporters after the meeting held at 10 Downing Street in London.

“The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests.

Some of them have appeared in court this morning.

I’ve asked for the early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process, who will feel the full force of the law,” he said.

Starmer also stressed that the law applies equally to social media users who are committing criminal acts online of whipping up hate.agencies