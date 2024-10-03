PM Oli meets B’desh Minister Sayeda

Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Bangladesh’s Minister for Forest, Environment, Climate Change, and Water Resources Syeda Rizwana Hasan met here on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

Both the leaders met at the Prime Minister’s Official residence at Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

During the meeting, Oli and Hasan discussed ways to strengthen and expand the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the prime minister’s secretariat. They discussed enhancing cooperation in the areas of energy among others.

Prime Minister Oli’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal; Under Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bhrigu Dhungana; Nepali envoy to Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari; among others were also present on the occasion.

Bangladeshi minister Syeda arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday in connection with signing a tripartite energy agreement among Bangladesh, India and Nepal to facilitate the export of Nepal’s electricity to Bangladesh via India.