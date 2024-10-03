PM: Malaysia supports UN resolution on Kashmir

Islamabad: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, on Thursday said his country supported the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir. “On Kashmir, we have said clearly that we are committed to support the UN Security Council resolution, but the concerns on human rights are, of course, our concerns,” Ibrahim told reporters after a bilateral meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

The apparent reference was to the 1948 UNSC resolution. He also said that his country would continue to talk about Kashmir issue “through channels that are acceptable” and prayed that “the issue is amicably resolved”.