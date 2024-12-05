PM Keir Starmer sets out 6 ‘milestones’ as UK govt targets

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday set out six “milestones” for how his Labour Party government will deliver on its national missions through a “Plan for Change”, including raising living standards and ending National Health Service (NHS) hospital backlogs.

The plan is designed to track the Starmer-led government’s progress against each of the six targets by the end of its five-year term in Parliament, following a landslide victory in the July general election.

Speaking at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, the site of many of the country’s box-office successes, including the James Bond films, the prime minister sought to script his government’s success story.

“This government was elected to deliver real change for working people - and that is exactly what we are doing,” said Starmer. “Faced with a dire inheritance, we know that we cannot deliver our ‘Plan for Change’ alone. Mission-led government means doing things differently, and a decade of national renewal will require the skills and determination of us all,” he said. The Labour leader claimed plan follows the government’s steps towards stabilising the economy, securing an extra GBP 26 billion for the NHS and launching a Border Security Command to tackle illegal migration. He stopped short of including immigration within six milestones, refusing to set any targets or timelines for bringing down soaring migration figures.