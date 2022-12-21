PM Deuba elected leader of Nepali Congress Parl party

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will be the ruling Nepali Congress party's candidate for the post of prime minister in the new government after he was elected the parliamentary party leader on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old Nepali Congress President, who has served as the prime minister for a record fifth term, defeated his challenger party General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa by 39 votes, officials said.

Deuba secured 64 votes, while Thapa could muster only 25 votes, they said.

All 89 lawmakers of the party participated in the voting.

The win means that Deuba will possibly lead the next government after the Nepali Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the general elections held on November 20. Prime Minister Deuba thanked party lawmakers for making him the parliamentary party leader and said that he will work to create a party free from obstacles.

"Everyone helped me win. Thank you very much. I will keep the party free from hurdles in the coming days by moving this party forward well," he said.

Thapa, 45, was the lone challenger to Deuba.