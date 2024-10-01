Pleaded guilty to journalism in order to be freed: WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange

Strasbourg: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Tuesday that he was freed after years of incarceration because he “pled guilty to journalism.”

Assange gave evidence of the impact of his detention and conviction to the legal affairs and human rights committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France. The Parliamentary Assembly includes lawmakers from 46 European countries. A group of supporters, holding a banner that said “Thank you, Julian” greeted Assange as he stepped out of van smiling and raising his fist in defiance along with his wife, Stella, and WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson.

“Assange is free! We are here. The world is with you,” one supporter shouted before Assange entered the Council of Europe building for his first public address since his release from prison in June.

“I am not free today because the system worked,” Assange said. “I am free today after years of incarceration because I pled guilty to journalism.” He added: “I pled guilty to seeking information from a source. I pled guilty to obtaining information from a source. And I pled guilty to informing the public what that information was.”

Assange was released in June after five years in a British prison after he pleaded guilty to obtaining and publishing US military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concluded a drawn-out legal saga. Prior to his time in prison, he had spent seven years in self-imposed exile in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he claimed asylum on the grounds of political persecution.

The transition from years in a maximum security prison to addressing the European parliamentarians has been a “profound and a surreal shift,” Assange said as he detailed the experience of isolation in a small cell.