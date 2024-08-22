Plane crashes on flight to Thailand; all nine aboard feared dead

Bangkok: A small passenger plane on a domestic flight in Thailand crashed Thursday afternoon shortly after taking off from the main airport in the capital, Bangkok, the country’s civil aviation authority announced. It appeared that all nine people aboard had been killed.

Rescuers found no survivors at the crash site in a mangrove swamp in Chachoengsao province about 40 kilometers from the airport, reported Thai media, which said seven passengers and two pilots had been listed as being on board. After about an hour of searching, rescuers found badly shattered body parts in the difficult, swampy terrain.