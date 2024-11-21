PLA dispatches 300 troops as China-Pak anti-terror drills begin in Pakistan

Beijing: Over 300 Chinese troops have arrived in Pakistan to take part in the joint China-Pakistan anti-terrorism exercise amid escalating militant attacks in the country, a Chinese Defence Ministry report said on Thursday.

The opening ceremony for the drills was held on Wednesday, a report posted on the Chinese Defence Ministry’s official website said adding that over 300 troops drawn from the special operations, army aviation and logistic support have arrived in Pakistan to take part in the exercise coded “Warrior-VIII”. They were flown into Pakistan in batches by the Y-20 transport aircraft, the official media here reported without mentioning the location of the training.