Pilgrim on way to Nankana Sahib shot dead in Pak

Lahore: A Pakistani Hindu pilgrim, who was going to attend 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib, was shot dead by robbers, police said on Friday.

A native of Larkana city of Sindh province, Rajesh Kumar was going to Nankana Sahib from Lahore by a car along with his friend and a brother-in-law when three robbers intercepted them on the Mananwala-Nankana Sahib Road, some 60 kms from Lahore.

“The gunmen snatched PKR 4,50,000 from the trio and also PKR 10,000 from the driver. After Kumar resisted, the robbers opened fire on him and fled,” police said.

After the robbery and firing incident on Wednesday night, Kumar was shifted to a hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. A case has been registered against unidentified men on the complaint of Kumar’s brother-in-law under relevant sections of the PPC.