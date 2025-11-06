PIA continues to face flight disruptions

Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines, the country’s national flag carrier, continued

to face flight disruptions on Wednesday due to the ongoing dispute with aircraft engineers.

The tiff between the Society of Aircraft Engineers Pakistan (SAEP), a representative of engineers, and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had been

going on for some time but relations deteriorated when the engineers stopped issuing

airworthiness certificates, effectively grounding multiple aircraft on Monday and triggering mass cancellations across domestic and international routes. agencies