Philippines opens key coast guard base in South China Sea

Manila: The Philippines unveiled a major coast guard base Thursday on an island in the South China Sea to serve as a “steadfast sentinel of our sovereignty” in a disputed region closely guarded by China’s forces.Chinese officials did not immediately react to the Philippines’ opening of its coast guard district command on Thitu Island, which has been occupied by Filipino forces and civilians for decades but is also claimed by Beijing.

Chinese coast guard and other government-linked ships frequently patrol outlying waters off the island, which is also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. Chinese and Filipino forces have had tense but mostly minor confrontations in outlying waters in the past.

China claims virtually the entire sea, a key trade route, despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated its expansive claims under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Beijing did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its outcome and continues to defy it. Philippine Transport Secretary Giovanni Lopez, Sen Erwin Tulfo and coast guard commander Adm Ronnie Gil Gavan flew to Thitu to unveil the command in a brief ceremony, which was held to coincide with the country’s Day of Valour commemoration.

“This is a permanent step for us to show that our coast guard is ready to defend our interest in the waters, our fishermen, their livelihood and, most importantly, our sovereignty,” Lopez said.