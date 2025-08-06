Philippines condemns China’s rocket launch

Manila: A top Philippine security official on Tuesday condemned China’s latest rocket launch, which caused suspected debris to fall near a western Philippine province.

Authorities said the incident sparked alarm and posed a danger to people, ships, and aircraft.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the suspected Chinese rocket debris that fell near Palawan province Monday night, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said.

However, he added that these posed “a clear danger and risk to land areas and to ships, aircraft, fishing boats and other vessels” near the expected drop zones.

“We condemn in no uncertain terms the irresponsible testing done by the People’s Republic of China of its Long March 12 rocket which alarmed the public and placed the people of Palawan at risk,” Año said in a statement.

People were alarmed after hearing loud explosions Monday night in Palawan’s Puerto Princesa city and nearby towns, Año said, adding that “local residents also saw a fireball cross the sky that later exploded causing the ground to shake.”

Chinese officials did not immediately comment on Año’s statement.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported that the Long March-12 rocket that lifted off Monday night from a commercial spacecraft launch site on the southern island province of Hainan successfully carried a group of internet satellites into

pre-set orbit.