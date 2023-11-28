Philippine govt & communist rebels agree to resume talks

Copenhagen: The Philippine government and the country’s communist rebels have agreed to resume talks aimed at ending decades of armed conflict, one of Asia’s longest, Norwegian mediators announced on Tuesday.

High-ranking delegations from both sides met in the Norwegian capital last week and agreed to a “common vision for peace” that sought to address key obstacles, according to Norway’s foreign ministry.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the deal was signed at “an important signing ceremony” on Thursday but was only made public on Tuesday.

The Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, have fought successive Philippine governments since 1969.

The rebellion, which opposes the Philippines’ close ties with the US and wants left-wing parties to be part of the government, has left about 40,000 combatants and civilians dead

and has stunted economic development in the impoverished countryside.