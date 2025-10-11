Peru’s Congress votes to remove President Boluarte as crime wave grips country

Lima: Peru’s Congress voted to remove deeply unpopular President Dina Boluarte from office as a crime wave grips the South American nation.

Lawmakers had voted to accept four requests for a vote to remove Boluarte from office over what they said is her government’s inability to stem crime.

They exceeded the minimum 56 votes required for each request, setting up a debate and impeachment trial in the 130-member unicameral Congress.

Lawmakers then requested that Boluarte come before them on Thursday shortly before midnight to defend herself, but when she did not appear they immediately voted to oust her. In short order, 124 lawmakers voted just past midnight to impeach Boluarte.

The shocking turn of events came just hours after a shooting at a concert in the capital inflamed anger over crime roiling the South American nation.

Unlike eight previous attempts to remove her, almost all legislative factions expressed support for the latest requests.

Boluarte took office in December 2022 after Parliament used the same mechanism to impeach

her predecessor.