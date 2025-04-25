Peace talks stalled, Russia attacks Kyiv; Trump takes Putin to task, says ‘STOP!’

Kyiv: Russia attacked Kyiv with an hours-long barrage of missiles and drones, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 70 in its deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since last July and just as peace efforts are coming to a head.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the attack he is cutting short his official trip to South Africa and returning home as the city reeled from the bombardment that kept residents on edge for about 11 hours. It appeared to be Russia’s biggest attack on Kyiv in nine months, and Zelenskyy branded it as “one of (Russia’s) most outrageous”.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko announced that Friday would be an official day of mourning day in the capital.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia fired 66 ballistic and cruise missiles, four plane-launched air-to-surface missiles, and 145 Shahed and decoy drones at Kyiv and four other regions of Ukraine.

Rescue workers with flashlights scoured the charred rubble of partly collapsed homes as the blue lights of emergency vehicles lit up the dark city streets.

At least 42 people were hospitalized following the attack on residential suburbs of Kyiv, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said.

The attack came as weeks of peace negotiations appeared to be culminating without an agreement in sight and hours after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the “killing field” by refusing to surrender the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula as part of a possible deal.

Zelenskyy says future of negotiations depends on Moscow.

He noted Thursday that Ukraine had agreed to a US ceasefire proposal 44 days ago, as a first step to a negotiated peace, but that Russia’s attacks had continued.

He said in South Africa that the latest attack meant the future of negotiations “depends on Russia’s intention because it is in Moscow where they have to make a decision”.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said the attack underscored that the main obstacle to ending the war is Russia.