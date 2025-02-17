Panic in Bukavu: Rwanda-backed rebels reach centre of E Congo’s 2nd major city

Bukavu (Congo): Rwanda-backed rebels reached the centre of east Congo’s second largest city, Bukavu, on Sunday morning and took control of the South Kivu province administrative office after little resistance from government forces, many of whom fled the rebels’ advance.

Associated Press journalists witnessed scores of residents cheering on the M23 rebels in central Bukavu on Sunday morning as they walked and drove around the city centre after a dayslong march from the region’s major city of Goma 63 miles (101 kilometres) away, which they captured late last month.

Several parts of the city, however, remained deserted with residents indoors.

The M23 rebels are the most prominent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control of Congo’s mineral-rich east, and are supported by some 4,000 troops from neighbouring Rwanda, according to the UN.

It was not clear if the rebels had taken decisive control of the city of about 1.3 million people. Their presence in central Bukavu is an unprecedented expansion of the rebels’ reach in their yearslong fighting with Congolese forces. Unlike in 2012 when they only seized Goma in the fighting connected to ethnic tension, analysts have said the rebels this time are eyeing political power.

Many Congolese soldiers were seen on Saturday fleeing the rebels’ advance into Bukavu alongside thousands of civilians amid widespread looting and panic.

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi held a security meeting in the faraway capital of Kinshasa, where officials noted that Bukavu was “briefly” invaded by M23 but remains under the control of the Congolese army and allies from local militia, the presidency said on X. There were no signs of fighting or of Congolese forces in most parts of Bukavu on Sunday.

Tshisekedi has warned of the risk of a regional expansion of the conflict. Congo’s forces are being supported in Bukavu by troops from Burundi and in Goma by troops from South Africa.

Burundi’s president suggested no retaliation against Rwanda. The Congo River Alliance vowed to defend Bukavu but denied presence there. M23 claims to protect Tutsis, while Rwanda accuses Congo’s military of integrating Hutu militias linked to the

1994 genocide.