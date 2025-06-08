Palestinians say 5 killed by Israeli strike near aid sites

Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip): Palestinian health officials and witnesses say at least five people were killed and others were wounded by Israeli fire as they headed toward two aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip run by an Israeli and US-backed group.

Israel’s military said it fired warning shots at people who approached its forces.

Four bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis. Palestinian witnesses there said Israeli forces had fired on them at a roundabout that is around a kilometre from a site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the nearby city of Rafah.

The Israeli military said it fired warning shots at people it said were suspects who had advanced toward its forces and ignored warnings to turn away. It said the shooting occurred in an area in southern Gaza that is considered an active combat zone at night.

Meanwhile, Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement that it received the body of a 42-year-old man and 29 people who were wounded near another GHF aid distribution point, in central Gaza. The military said it fired warning shots in the area at around 6:40 a.m. but did not see any casualties.

A GHF spokesperson said there was no violence in or around its distribution sites, all three of which delivered aid on Sunday. The group had closed them temporarily last week to discuss safety measures with the Israeli military and has warned people to stay on designated access routes. The spokesperson spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Deadly shootings near new aid hubs

The past two weeks have seen frequent shootings near the new hubs where thousands of desperate Palestinians are being directed to collect food.

Witnesses say nearby Israeli troops have opened fire, and more than 80 people have been killed, according to Gaza hospital officials. Israel’s military has said it fired warning shots or, in some instances, near individuals approaching its forces.

Witnesses said Sunday’s shooting in southern Gaza occurred at around 6 a.m., when they were told the site would open. Many had headed toward it early to try and get desperately needed food before the crowds.

Adham Dahman, 30, who was at Nasser Hospital with a bandage on his chin, said a tank had fired toward them. “We didn’t know how to escape,” he said. “This is trap for us, not aid.”

Zahed Ben Hassan, another witness, said someone next to him was shot in the head. He said that he and others pulled the body from the scene and managed to flee to the hospital.

“They said it was a safe area from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. ... So why did they start shooting at us?” he said. “There was light out, and they have their cameras and can clearly see us.”

Israel’s military zones now host aid hubs run by US contractors, replacing the UN-led system.

Critics say it restricts access and worsens famine risk. Gaza remains devastated by war, with tens of thousands dead and aid severely limited by ongoing conflict.