Palestinians in Gaza City fear permanent displacement

Deir al-Balah: As artillery and bombs pound around Gaza’s largest city and Israel promises a punishing new offensive, Palestinians in the city are paralysed with fear — unsure where to go, when to leave and if they will ever return.

Israel has declared Gaza City, in the north of the territory, to be a combat zone while the military moves forward with plans to overtake it in a campaign to push Hamas into submission.

Parts of the city are already considered “red zones,” where Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate ahead of expected heavy fighting.

That has left residents — many of whom returned after fleeing the city in the initial stages of the Israel-Hamas war — on edge.

With Israeli bulldozers razing the ground in occupied neighbourhoods and Israeli leaders supporting the mass relocation of

Palestinians from Gaza, departing the city now could mean leaving for good.

Moving costs thousands of dollars, and finding space in the overcrowded south to pitch a tent feels impossible. But staying behind, they say, could be deadly.agencies