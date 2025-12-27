Palestinian uses car, knife to kill 2 in Israel

Jerusalem: A Palestinian attacker rammed his car into a man and then stabbed a young woman in northern Israel Friday, killing both, police said, as the Israeli defense minister quickly ordered military retaliation on what he said was the attacker’s West Bank hometown.

The attack began Friday afternoon in the northern city of Beit Shean, where the Palestinian man crashed his vehicle into people, killing one man and injuring a teenage boy. He then sped onto a highway, where he fatally stabbed the woman, said police. The man was 68 and the woman, 18, said paramedics, who pronounced both dead at the scene.

The attacker was headed for the nearby city of Afula when a security officer shot him, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

Herzog said he was shocked by the “horrific

killing spree”.